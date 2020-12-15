Montana reports 803 cases, 8 COVID-19 deaths

Montana reported 803 COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 deaths in a Tuesday morning update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The update to some extent included information that was not reported Sunday due to an upgrade to the state's COVID-19 reporting system.
Statewide 826 people have died because of COVID-19. There are 8,916 active cases in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A total of 338 people were actively hospitalized, per the update. Montana has had 3,119 hospitalizations since March.
Support Local Journalism
The state has confirmed 74,040 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 64,298 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illnes.
Another 5,680 tests were completed by Tuesday bringing the statewide testing total to 732,739.
Counties added the following number of cases in the update:
- Cascade with 109 (1,302 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 108 (1,002 active)
- Yellowstone with 92 (2,224 active)
- Flathead with 68 (1,071 active)
- Gallatin with 65 (299 active)
- Lake with 63 (112 active)
- Missoula with 56 (764 active)
- Ravalli with 37 (393 active)
- Lincoln with 16 (87 active)
- Glacier with 15 (39 active)
- Jefferson with 14 (92 active)
- Sanders with 14 (49 active)
- Beaverhead with 13 (49 active)
- Big Horn with 12 (125 active)
- Silver Bow with 12 (216 active)
- Hill with 10 (69 active)
- Custer with nine (60 active)
- Deer Lodge with nine (25 active)
- Pondera with nine (23 active)
- Phillips with eight (24 active)
- Blaine with seven (22 active)
- Fergus with seven (62 active)
- Valley with six (26 active)
- Musselshell with five (18 active)
- Dawson with four (97 active)
- Golden Valley with four (eight active)
- Sweet Grass with four (14 active)
- Broadwater with three (47 active)
- Carbon with three (27 active)
- Granite with three (21 active)
- Roosevelt with three (75 active)
- Chouteau with two (17 active)
- Park with two (157 active)
- Sheridan with two (30 active)
- Wibaux with two (14 active)
- Judith Basin with one (four active)
- Powder River with one (one active)
- Prairie with one (three active)
- Stillwater with one (32 active)
- Teton with one (11 active)
- Toole with one (19 active)
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.