Montana reports 803 cases, 8 COVID-19 deaths

Montana reported 803 COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 deaths in a Tuesday morning update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The update to some extent included information that was not reported Sunday due to an upgrade to the state's COVID-19 reporting system.

Statewide 826 people have died because of COVID-19. There are 8,916 active cases in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

A total of 338 people were actively hospitalized, per the update. Montana has had 3,119 hospitalizations since March.

The state has confirmed 74,040 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 64,298 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illnes.

Another 5,680 tests were completed by Tuesday bringing the statewide testing total to 732,739.

Counties added the following number of cases in the update: