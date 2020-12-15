Montana reports 803 new cases, 8 COVID-19 deaths

Montana reported 803 COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 deaths in a Tuesday morning update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The update to some extent included information that was not reported Sunday due to an upgrade to the state's COVID-19 reporting system.

Statewide 826 people have died because of COVID-19. There are 8,916 active cases in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

A total of 338 people were actively hospitalized, per the update. Montana has had 3,119 hospitalizations since March.

On Tuesday RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County announced it was reporting an additional 15 COVID-19 related deaths from September 22 through Dec. 3. Those deaths were found after reviewing more than 300 case reports from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that were sent to RiverStone last week, a press release from the health department says.

There have been 12,813 COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County. The newly reported deaths bring the county's death total to 144 people. All died while hospitalized. Some had been living in private homes, while others had lived in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, according to RiverStone.

