Montana reports 803 new cases, 8 COVID-19 deaths

Montana reported 803 COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 deaths in a Tuesday morning update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The update to some extent included information that was not reported Sunday due to an upgrade to the state's COVID-19 reporting system.
Statewide 826 people have died because of COVID-19. There are 8,916 active cases in Montana, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A total of 338 people were actively hospitalized, per the update. Montana has had 3,119 hospitalizations since March.
On Tuesday RiverStone Health in Yellowstone County announced it was reporting an additional 15 COVID-19 related deaths from September 22 through Dec. 3. Those deaths were found after reviewing more than 300 case reports from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that were sent to RiverStone last week, a press release from the health department says.
There have been 12,813 COVID-19 cases in Yellowstone County. The newly reported deaths bring the county's death total to 144 people. All died while hospitalized. Some had been living in private homes, while others had lived in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, according to RiverStone.
According to RiverStone, date of death and the age of people whose deaths were recently reported is as follows:
- A woman in her 80s who died on September 22.
- A woman in her 80s who died on September 23.
- A man in his 50s who died on October 8.
- A woman in her 70s who died on October 13.
- A man in his 60s who died on October 24.
- A woman in her 70s who died on October 29.
- A woman in her 80s who died on October 30.
- A man in his 90s who died on November 5.
- A man in his 60s who died on November 8.
- A woman in her 90s who died on November 17.
- A woman in her 80s who died on November 28.
- A woman in her 70s who died on November 28.
- A man in his 80s who died on December 1.
- A man in his 80s who died on December 2.
- A woman in her 80s who died on December 3.
Other counties added the following number of deaths in the Tuesday update:
- Broadwater with one (two people total)
- Dawson with two (18 people total)
- Fergus with one (13 people total)
- Granite with one (two people total)
- Musselshell with one (seven people total)
- Powell with one (five people total)
- Yellowstone with one (145 people total*)
- *RiverStone Health reports that the correct number of deaths in Yellowstone County is 144 people and that they are working to correct the discrepancy in DPHHS data.
The state has confirmed 74,040 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 64,298 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 5,680 tests were completed by Tuesday bringing the statewide testing total to 732,739.
Counties added the following number of cases in the update:
- Cascade with 109 (1,302 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 108 (1,002 active)
- Yellowstone with 92 (2,224 active)
- Flathead with 68 (1,071 active)
- Gallatin with 65 (299 active)
- Lake with 63 (112 active)
- Missoula with 56 (764 active)
- Ravalli with 37 (393 active)
- Lincoln with 16 (87 active)
- Glacier with 15 (39 active)
- Jefferson with 14 (92 active)
- Sanders with 14 (49 active)
- Beaverhead with 13 (49 active)
- Big Horn with 12 (125 active)
- Silver Bow with 12 (216 active)
- Hill with 10 (69 active)
- Custer with nine (60 active)
- Deer Lodge with nine (25 active)
- Pondera with nine (23 active)
- Phillips with eight (24 active)
- Blaine with seven (22 active)
- Fergus with seven (62 active)
- Valley with six (26 active)
- Musselshell with five (18 active)
- Dawson with four (97 active)
- Golden Valley with four (eight active)
- Sweet Grass with four (14 active)
- Broadwater with three (47 active)
- Carbon with three (27 active)
- Granite with three (21 active)
- Roosevelt with three (75 active)
- Chouteau with two (17 active)
- Park with two (157 active)
- Sheridan with two (30 active)
- Wibaux with two (14 active)
- Judith Basin with one (four active)
- Powder River with one (one active)
- Prairie with one (three active)
- Stillwater with one (32 active)
- Teton with one (11 active)
- Toole with one (19 active)
