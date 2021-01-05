Montana reports 834 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Montana reported 834 new COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 related deaths of 30 more people Tuesday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.

The new cases reported on Tuesday is the most reported in a single day in Montana since Dec. 12 when 974 cases were reported.

The new cases bring the active case total in the state to 4,924. The state death total reached 1,005 people on Tuesday.

Counties added the following number of deaths in the Tuesday update:

Silver Bow with 24 (58 people total)

Blaine with one (23 people total)

Cascade with one (104 people total)

Chouteau with one (five people total)

Glacier with one (24 people total)

Valley with one (eight people total)

Yellowstone with one (165 people total)

A total of 212 active hospitalizations were reported. The state has had 3,686 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Monday morning 52,450 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 23,518 people had received their first vaccine dose.