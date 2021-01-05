Montana reports 834 COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

Montana reported 834 new COVID-19 cases, and the COVID-19 related deaths of 30 more people Tuesday in an update to the state case mapping and information website.
The new cases reported on Tuesday is the most reported in a single day in Montana since Dec. 12 when 974 cases were reported.
The new cases bring the active case total in the state to 4,924. The state death total reached 1,005 people on Tuesday.
Counties added the following number of deaths in the Tuesday update:
- Silver Bow with 24 (58 people total)
- Blaine with one (23 people total)
- Cascade with one (104 people total)
- Chouteau with one (five people total)
- Glacier with one (24 people total)
- Valley with one (eight people total)
- Yellowstone with one (165 people total)
A total of 212 active hospitalizations were reported. The state has had 3,686 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that based on current data available as of 7 a.m. Monday morning 52,450 vaccine doses had been distributed in Montana and 23,518 people had received their first vaccine dose.
That equates to 4,907 doses distributed per 100,000 population and 2,200 first doses received per 100,000 population. Based on the per 100,000 population figures Montana is one of only nine states in the country where more than 2,000 people per 100,000 population have received their first vaccine dose.
Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Monday reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Four out of 10 large hospitals on Sunday reported intensive care units with limited availability or nearing capacity.
The state has reported 83,378 COVID-19 cases. Of those people infected 77,449 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. A recovery under those guidelines does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 2,202 tests were completed by Tuesday to bring the state testing total to 813,082.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Tuesday update:
- Gallatin with 162 (435 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 109 (610 active)
- Cascade with 100 (615 active)
- Flathead with 83 (529 active)
- Yellowstone with 81 (1,208 active)
- Missoula with 48 (320 active)
- Silver Bow with 36 (105 active)
- Lake with 24 (54 active)
- Park with 16 (93 active)
- Ravalli with 13 (133 active)
- Custer with 12 (40 active)
- Jefferson with 12 (67 active)
- Lincoln with 11 (75 active)
- Stillwater with 11 (17 active)
- Glacier with 10 (42 active)
- Hill with nine (56 active)
- Carbon with eight (24 active)
- Fergus with seven (54 active)
- Pondera with seven (12 active)
- Dawson with six (13 active)
- Phillips with six (19 active)
- Roosevelt with six (24 active)
- Wheatland with six (25 active)
- Rosebud with five (17 active)
- Sanders with five (27 active)
- Big Horn with four (66 active)
- Chouteau with four (24 active)
- Powell with four (11 active)
- Deer Lodge with three (22 active)
- Musselshell with three (12 active)
- Sheridan with three (13 active)
- Valley with three (eight active)
- Broadwater with two (18 active)
- Daniels with two (two active)
- Golden Valley with two (nine active)
- Mineral with two (nine active)
- Powder River with two (three active)
- Prairie with two (zero active)
- Beaverhead with one (20 active)
- Granite with one (four active)
- Judith Basin with one (five active)
- Madison with one (21 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (five active)
