Montana reports 859 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Montana reported another 859 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 21 more people in an update Tuesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

The new cases bring the number of statewide active cases to 17,448. The deaths bring the statewide death total to 763 people, including more than 320 of whom had their deaths reported in November.

Through the first eight days of December the state website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, has been updated to show the deaths of 60 more people.

The state on average is reporting the COVID-19 deaths of almost eight people a day in December.

There were 479 people actively hospitalized in the state, according to Tuesday's update. The state has reported 2,909 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 since March.

Montana has had 69,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 51,135 people are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.