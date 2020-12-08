Montana reports 859 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Montana reported another 859 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 21 more people in an update Tuesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
The new cases bring the number of statewide active cases to 17,448. The deaths bring the statewide death total to 763 people, including more than 320 of whom had their deaths reported in November.
Through the first eight days of December the state website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, has been updated to show the deaths of 60 more people.
The state on average is reporting the COVID-19 deaths of almost eight people a day in December.
There were 479 people actively hospitalized in the state, according to Tuesday's update. The state has reported 2,909 people hospitalized because of COVID-19 since March.
Support Local Journalism
Montana has had 69,346 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 51,135 people are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 4,115 tests were completed by Tuesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 696,878.
Counties added the following number of cases in Tuesday's update:
- Cascade with 129 (2,576 active)
- Flathead with 126 (2,109 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 89 (1,883 active)
- Yellowstone with 71 (5,462 active)
- Gallatin with 63 (574 active)
- Missoula with 56 (910 active)
- Silver Bow with 44 (487 active)
- Big Horn with 39 (224 active)
- Sanders with 24 (47 active)
- Fergus with 23 (201 active)
- Jefferson with 19 (98 active)
- Dawson with 18 (67 active)
- Lincoln with 17 (151 active)
- Lake with 16 (253 active)
- Custer with 15 (105 active)
- Ravalli with 14 (614 active)
- Deer Lodge with 11 (30 active)
- Beaverhead with nine (48 active)
- Roosevelt with nine (89 active)
- Carbon with eight (30 active)
- Musselshell with seven (49 active)
- Hill with six (122 active)
- Park with six (195 active)
- Broadwater with five (39 active)
- Pondera with five (32 active)
- Rosebud with five (34 active)
- Stillwater with four (50 active)
- Phillips with three (53 active)
- Glacier with two (29 active)
- Madison with two (40 active)
- McCone with two (12 active)
- Mineral with two (24 active)
- Powell with two (104 active)
- Teton with two (39 active)
- Chouteau with one (28 active)
- Judith Basin with one (20 active)
- Prairie with one (19 active)
- Sheridan with one (19 active)
- Toole with one (38 active)
- Valley with one (41 active)
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.