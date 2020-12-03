Montana reports 899 cases, 9 COVID-19 deaths

Montana reported 899 COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in an update Thursday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

Statewide COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 722 people, according to the website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

Active cases were at 16,040 after the Thursday update.

A total of 474 people were actively hospitalized in the state as a result of COVID-19. Since March there have been 2,762 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, according to DPHHS records.

Montana has had 65,122 confirmed cases. Of those people infected 48,360 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.

Another 5,500 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the state testing total to 669,081.

