Montana reports 899 cases, 9 COVID-19 deaths

Montana reported 899 COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths in an update Thursday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
Statewide COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 722 people, according to the website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Active cases were at 16,040 after the Thursday update.
A total of 474 people were actively hospitalized in the state as a result of COVID-19. Since March there have been 2,762 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, according to DPHHS records.
Montana has had 65,122 confirmed cases. Of those people infected 48,360 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
Another 5,500 tests were completed by Thursday, bringing the state testing total to 669,081.
Counties added the following number of cases in Thursday's update:
- Flathead with 125 (2,075 active)
- Gallatin with 99 (506 active)
- Yellowstone with 97 (4,799 active)
- Missoula with 73 (1,177 active)
- Silver Bow with 41 (584 active)
- Cascade with 37 (2,207 active)
- Ravalli with 37 (522 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 31 (1,463 active)
- Big Horn with 27 (207 active)
- Fergus with 25 (155 active)
- Lake with 24 (173 active)
- Phillips with 24 (54 active)
- Hill with 20 (157 active)
- Lincoln with 20 (152 active)
- Valley with 18 (55 active)
- Beaverhead with 17 (42 active)
- Dawson with 16 (54 active)
- Toole with 16 (26 active)
- Sheridan with 15 (38 active)
- Rosebud with 13 (34 active)
- Madison with 12 (27 active)
- Deer Lodge with 11 (40 active)
- Custer with nine (68 active)
- Broadwater with eight (47 active)
- Granite with seven (21 active)
- Roosevelt with seven (77 active)
- Teton with seven (47 active)
- Carbon with six (35 active)
- Pondera with six (36 active)
- Jefferson with five (84 active)
- Sanders with five (31 active)
- Stillwater with five (90 active)
- Blaine with four (32 active)
- Chouteau with three (43 active)
- Glacier with three (24 active)
- McCone with three (14 active)
- Mineral with three (25 active)
- Musselshell with three (35 active)
- Park with three (154 active)
- Richland with three (316 active)
- Wheatland with three (eight active)
- Fallon with two (22 active)
- Treasure with two (four active)
- Daniels with one (20 active)
- Judith Basin with one (20 active)
- Powell with one (121 active)
- Sweet Grass with one (24 active)
This story will be updated.
