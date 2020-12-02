Montana reports 937 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Montana reported another 937 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.

The new deaths bring the statewide death total to 713 people, including more than 300 of whom had their deaths reported in November.

Active cases Wednesday morning were at 16,094, according to the state website, which uses information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

A total of 478 people were actively hospitalized. Montana has had a total of 2,733 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

There have been 64,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Of those people infected 47,533 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person no longer has symptoms or is experiencing health issues related to their illness.

A White House Coronavirus Task Force report sent to governor's this week continued to rank Montana among the worst in the nation in several categories being used to understand COVID-19 as a public health issue.