Montana reports 937 COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

Montana reported another 937 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
The new deaths bring the statewide death total to 713 people, including more than 300 of whom had their deaths reported in November.
Active cases Wednesday morning were at 16,094, according to the state website, which uses information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
A total of 478 people were actively hospitalized. Montana has had a total of 2,733 people hospitalized due to COVID-19.
There have been 64,340 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. Of those people infected 47,533 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person no longer has symptoms or is experiencing health issues related to their illness.
A White House Coronavirus Task Force report sent to governor's this week continued to rank Montana among the worst in the nation in several categories being used to understand COVID-19 as a public health issue.
The report, based on data through last week, ranked Montana the tenth worst state in the nation in terms of new cases per 100,000 population. In test positivity, Montana was ranked second worst in the nation behind Idaho. In deaths per 100,000 population, Montana ranked fourth worst. The worst state in the nation for deaths per 100,000 population, according to the report, is South Dakota, which is followed by North Dakota and New Mexico.
Another 2,686 tests were completed by Wednesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 663,581.
Counties added the following number of cases in Wednesday's update:
- Gallatin with 147 (539 active)
- Yellowstone with 147 (4,701 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 137 (1,459 active)
- Flathead with 98 (2,000 active)
- Cascade with 72 (2,237 active)
- Missoula with 56 (1,278 active)
- Silver Bow with 33 (671 active)
- Ravalli with 23 (543 active)
- Dawson with 22 (57 active)
- Jefferson with 17 (90 active)
- Hill with 16 (151 active)
- Lake with 15 (163 active)
- Teton with 13 (42 active)
- Chouteau with 11 (42 active)
- Roosevelt with nine (69 active)
- Deer Lodge with eight (37 active)
- McCone with eight (12 active)
- Sweet Grass with eight (32 active)
- Big Horn with seven (213 active)
- Carter with seven (10 active)
- Fergus with seven (183 active)
- Powell with seven (120 active)
- Beaverhead with six (32 active)
- Blaine with six (28 active)
- Musselshell with five (48 active)
- Richland with five (312 active)
- Carbon with four (36 active)
- Custer with four (65 active)
- Judith Basin with four (38 active)
- Park with four (154 active)
- Pondera with four (38 active)
- Rosebud with four (29 active)
- Sheridan with four (31 active)
- Lincoln with three (153 active)
- Broadwater with two (39 active)
- Mineral with two (23 active)
- Sanders with two (30 active)
- Valley with two (38 active)
- Wheatland with two (16 active)
- Daniels with one (24 active)
- Fallon with one (23 active)
- Liberty with one (20 active)
- Meagher with one (one active)
- Stillwater with one (85 active)
- Toole with one (11 active)
