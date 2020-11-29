Montana reports 956 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 956 COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in an update Sunday to the state's case mapping and information website.
Statewide there are 17,030 active cases, according to the website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 671 people in Montana. The state has reported 295 deaths in November.
A total of 461 people were reported to be actively hospitalized. Montana has reported 2,569 COVID-19 hospitalizations total.
Support Local Journalism
There have been 61,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases total in Montana. Of those people infected, 44,100 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the centers for disease control and prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing adverse health effects or symptoms related to their illness.
Another 4,830 tests were completed by Sunday, bringing the statewide testing total to 650,223.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update:
- Yellowstone with 180 (4,392 active)
- Gallatin with 175 (782 active)
- Silver Bow with 89 (862 active)
- Cascade with 85 (1,955 active)
- Missoula with 64 (1,685 active)
- Flathead with 62 (2,267 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 54 (1,256 active)
- Fergus with 25 (258 active)
- Deer Lodge with 24 (86 active)
- Custer with 22 (153 active)
- Ravalli with 20 (704 active)
- Powell with 17 (127 active)
- Lincoln with 15 (194 active)
- Prairie with 13 (33 active)
- Teton with 13 (41 active)
- Sanders with 11 (26 active)
- Phillips with eight (47 active)
- Richland with eight (129 active)
- Sheridan with eight (55 active)
- Mineral with seven (30 active)
- Beaverhead with six (76 active)
- Lake with six (152 active)
- Park with six (247 active)
- Blaine with five (47 active)
- Hill with five (159 active)
- Broadwater with four (49 active)
- Madison with four (58 active)
- Sweet Grass with four (39 active)
- Carbon with three (57 active)
- Wheatland with three (26 active)
- Liberty with two (32 active)
- Daniels with one (21 active)
- McCone with one (eight active)
- Musselshell with one (80 active)
This story will be updated.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.