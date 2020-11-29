Montana reports 956 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 956 COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in an update Sunday to the state's case mapping and information website.

Statewide there are 17,030 active cases, according to the website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

COVID-19 has caused the deaths of 671 people in Montana. The state has reported 295 deaths in November.

A total of 461 people were reported to be actively hospitalized. Montana has reported 2,569 COVID-19 hospitalizations total.

There have been 61,801 confirmed COVID-19 cases total in Montana. Of those people infected, 44,100 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the centers for disease control and prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing adverse health effects or symptoms related to their illness.

Another 4,830 tests were completed by Sunday, bringing the statewide testing total to 650,223.

Counties added the following number of cases in the Sunday update: