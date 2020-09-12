Montana reports 96 COVID-19 cases Sunday; statewide active cases at 2,056

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana added another 96 COVID-19 cases in a Sunday morning update issued by the state's Joint Information Center.

The state's case mapping and information website, which relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services , showed 2,056 active cases Sunday in Montana.

A week ago the state had 1,904 active cases. Two weeks ago the state had confirmed 1,953 active cases.

Yellowstone County added the most cases Sunday with 34. That brings the county's active case total to 793, compared to 781 a week ago and 941 two weeks ago.

A total of 9,021 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Montana since March. Of those people infected 6,830 are considered recovered.

The state reported 135 total deaths Sunday. A week ago the state reported 117 deaths. Two weeks ago the state reported 104 deaths.

Another 1,396 COVID-19 tests were reported Sunday, bringing the total number of tests to 280,124.

Statewide 525 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19. Active hospitalizations Sunday were at 145.

Other counties reporting additional cases Sunday include: