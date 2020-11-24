Montana reports 974 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in Tuesday update

Montana reported 974 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in an update Tuesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.
A total of 630 people have now died in Montana as a result of COVID-19. Tuesday's update brings the number of statewide COVID-19 deaths in November to 254 people.
The state had 16,188 active cases Tuesday. A total of 467 people were hospitalized. Since March there have been 2,420 Montanans hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Six out of 10 large hospitals in Montana reported limited bed availability or being near capacity Monday. Five out of 10 large hospitals in Montana reported intensive care units being limited in availability or nearing capacity.
The case mapping and information website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
There have been 57,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 40,686 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or other adverse health effects related to their illness.
Another 4,822 tests were completed by Tuesday, bringing the statewide testing total to 622,796.
Counties added the following number of cases in Monday's update:
- Cascade with 140 (2,104 active)
- Flathead with 140 (2,344 active)
- Yellowstone with 94 (3,730 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 92 (1,035 active)
- Gallatin with 80 (724 active)
- Missoula with 59 (1,593 active)
- Custer with 41 (170 active)
- Silver Bow with 41 (721 active)
- Hill with 24 (161 active)
- Jefferson with 24 (111 active)
- Ravalli with 20 (598 active)
- Fergus with 19 (298 active)
- Chouteau with 18 (70 active)
- Lincoln with 13 (236 active)
- Valley with 13 (46 active)
- Sanders with 12 (33 active)
- Dawson with 11 (133 active)
- Glacier with 11 (40 active)
- Lake with 11 (165 active)
- Stillwater with nine (89 active)
- Beaverhead with eight (87 active)
- Blaine with eight (39 active)
- Carbon with eight (78 active)
- Park with eight (246 active)
- Phillips with eight (45 active)
- Deer Lodge with six (75 active)
- Pondera with six (54 active)
- Big Horn with five (201 active)
- Meagher with five (six active)
- Wibaux with five (23 active)
- Powder River with four (13 active)
- Roosevelt with four (182 active)
- Sweet Grass with four (35 active)
- Fallon with three (40 active)
- Musselshell with three (75 active)
- Rosebud with three (37 active)
- Daniels with two (13 active)
- Liberty with two (34 active)
- Powell with two (61 active)
- Teton with two (29 active)
- Garfield with one (17 active)
- Judith Basin with one (34 active)
- Madison with one (49 active)
- Prairie with one (15 active)
- Sheridan with one (24 active)
- Toole with one (11 active)
This story will be updated.
