Montana reports 974 COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths in Tuesday update

Montana reported 974 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in an update Tuesday morning to the state's case mapping and information website.

A total of 630 people have now died in Montana as a result of COVID-19. Tuesday's update brings the number of statewide COVID-19 deaths in November to 254 people.

The state had 16,188 active cases Tuesday. A total of 467 people were hospitalized. Since March there have been 2,420 Montanans hospitalized because of COVID-19.

Six out of 10 large hospitals in Montana reported limited bed availability or being near capacity Monday. Five out of 10 large hospitals in Montana reported intensive care units being limited in availability or nearing capacity.

The case mapping and information website relies on information from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

There have been 57,504 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Montana. Of those people infected 40,686 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean they are no longer experiencing symptoms or other adverse health effects related to their illness.