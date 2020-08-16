Montana reports another 92 COVID-19 cases; active cases statewide at 1,523

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported another 92 COVID-19 cases Sunday in its most recent update of statewide virus data.

A total of 90 people remained hospitalized across the state Sunday because of COVID-19.

The new cases bring the statewide active case total to 1,523.

Since March the state has reported 5,750 cases and 4,145 people are considered recovered.

The cases have been found through about 201,924 tests.

Over that same time period the state has had 82 deaths and 326 hospitalizations. Of those deaths, 32 have been in Yellowstone County and all but two have been people over the age of 60.

Of the 92 new cases reported Sunday, 35, or more than a third, were in Yellowstone County, which has 637 active cases. A week earlier, the county was reporting 559 active cases and two weeks earlier it reported 599 active cases.

Neighboring Big Horn County has the second highest number of active cases in the state with 221. The county added another nine cases in the Sunday update. A week prior, Big Horn County was reporting 276 active cases. Two weeks earlier the county had 222 active cases.