Montana reports new 142 COVID-19 cases; active cases statewide at 1,329

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The state reported adding 142 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, with 1,329 active cases around the state.

Ninety-seven people were hospitalized by the virus as of Friday, and 4,798 have recovered to date.

Cascade County jail confirmed one case of COVID-19 among the jail population on Thursday, according to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

The inmate was symptomatic and isolated, and county health officials are working to get other inmates and jail staff tested, Slaughter said in the release.

The pod the inmate was housed in has been put under lock down and is quarantining, he said.

The state reported running 1,067 tests between Thursday and Friday, for a total of 208,627 tests since the start of the outbreak. The number of tests does not mean that many people have been tested, as an individual may be re-tested several times.

A total of 6,216 cases have been confirmed in Montana.

No additional deaths were reported by the state on Friday. On Thursday, an additional five deaths were also reported by the state, for a total of 89 Montanans who have died from COVID-19 this year.