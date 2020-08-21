Montana reports new 142 COVID-19 cases; statewide death toll rises to 90

The employees were not symptomatic, according to a release from the center. The workers were a nurse, a housekeeper and maintenance worker. All 300 employees are required to wear personal protective equipment such as face coverings, the release said. Employees are also screened for fever and other symptoms at the start of their shifts.

Citing those measures, president and chief executive officer Jason Cronk said he was optimistic employees had not spread the virus to any residents.

The communities include assisted living, memory support, a skilled care center and rehabilitation. All residents are screened every eight hours and monitored for systems. Those in the independent living section are asked to self-monitor. On Friday, no residents or other employees reported any symptoms of the virus, according to the release.

Residents underwent nasal swab testing Friday, with results expected in 48-72 hours. Employees will now get a nasal swab test weekly.

The state reported running 1,067 tests between Thursday and Friday, for a total of 208,627 tests since the start of the outbreak. The number of tests does not mean that many people have been tested, as an individual may be re-tested several times.

A total of 6,216 cases have been confirmed in Montana.