Montana reports record 733 new COVID-19 cases

Another 733 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Montana, breaking the single-day case reporting record set the day before by more than 200 cases.
The new cases were reflected in an update to the state's case mapping and information website, which relies on data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
The new cases bring the state's active case total to its highest since the start of the pandemic, with 5,352 people considered to be in need of isolation, which is an increase of 369 people from Tuesday.
The state's active case total reported Wednesday is up from 3,635 active cases at the same time last week and 2,237 two weeks ago.
Missoula County added 211 cases Wednesday morning in an update to the state's case tracking and information website.
Missoula County's new cases numbers were more than any other county and bring the county's active case total to 401.
Some of the cases reported Wednesday had already been reported at the local level, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department. The public healthy agency posted on social media after the state published an update on its website.
According to the health department, the state is catching up on reconciling data Wednesday, resulting in the more than 200 cases reported for Missoula. "While this number appears alarming, please know that MCCHD has already accounted for and reported these cases at the local level on our local platforms."
Hospitalizations, which have been of increasing concern to health professionals in the state, also increased by 19 people over the previous day, rising to 235 people actively hospitalized. That is the highest number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations the state has reported.
On Monday of this week Yellowstone County hospitals had 96 COVID-19 patients. Of those people, 28 were in intensive care units and 19 were on ventilators. Of those hospitalized in Yellowstone County as of Monday, 43 were county residents.
Statewide a total of 820 people have been hospitalized because of COVID-19.
Support Local Journalism
Montana also reported another death, bringing the statewide death total to 193 people.
Since last Wednesday, Montana has reported on the state website a total of 2,992 additional cases.
The state has confirmed since March COVID-19 infections in 16,063 people, of whom 10,518 are considered recovered.
Another 3,456 tests were completed by Wednesday, bringing the state's total number of tests to 376,176.
Yellowstone County added 116 new cases, bringing its active case total to 1,137.
Ten other counties added double-digit numbers of cases Wednesday.
Counties reporting additional cases Wednesday include:
- Glacier with 83 (420 active)
- Flathead with 73 (799 active)
- Gallatin with 48 (282 active)
- Cascade with 21 (512 active)
- Blaine with 18 (79 active)
- Beaverhead with 17 (59 active)
- Hill with 16 (113 active)
- Roosevelt with 14 (259 active)
- Deer Lodge with 13 (94 active)
- Lake with 11 (68 active)
- Lewis and Clark with nine (189 active)
- Big Horn with seven (131 active)
- Sanders with seven (17 active)
- Valley with seven (39 active)
- Daniels with six (seven active)
- Rosebud with six (80 active)
- Sheridan with six (10 active)
- Stillwater with six (42 active)
- Dawson with five (14 active)
- Pondera with four (46 active)
- Toole with four (49 active)
- Lincoln with three (48 active)
- Meagher with three (14 active)
- Butte-Silver Bow with three (75 active)
- Wibaux with three (15 active)
- Custer with two (10 active)
- Fergus with two (17 active)
- Granite with two (10 active)
- Madison with two (12 active)
- Powder River with two (17 active)
- Liberty with one (two active)
- Mineral with one (five active)
- Treasure with one (three active)
Governor Steve Bullock has a press call scheduled for Wednesday afternoon to discuss the state's COVID-19 situation. State medical officer Dr. Greg Holzman and DPHHS Communicable Disease Bureau Chief Jim Murphy will also be on the call to discuss hospital data.
This story will be updated
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!