Montana reports record 733 new COVID-19 cases

Another 733 cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Montana, breaking the single-day case reporting record set the day before by more than 200 cases.

The new cases were reflected in an update to the state's case mapping and information website, which relies on data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

The new cases bring the state's active case total to its highest since the start of the pandemic, with 5,352 people considered to be in need of isolation, which is an increase of 369 people from Tuesday.

The state's active case total reported Wednesday is up from 3,635 active cases at the same time last week and 2,237 two weeks ago.

Missoula County added 211 cases Wednesday morning in an update to the state's case tracking and information website.

Missoula County's new cases numbers were more than any other county and bring the county's active case total to 401.

Some of the cases reported Wednesday had already been reported at the local level, according to the Missoula City-County Health Department. The public healthy agency posted on social media after the state published an update on its website.