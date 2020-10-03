Montana reports record-breaking 501 new cases of COVID-19

Billings Clinic has hospitals throughout Eastern Montana and in parts of Wyoming, often the only medical option for residents living in the rural farmland and ranches of the area.

RiverStone Health, the county’s public health service, reported 81 people hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment as of Friday afternoon. As the state’s medical hub, the majority of those in the county’s hospital beds are from outside of the county. RiverStone Health employee Pat Zellar said 35 are Yellowstone County residents.

According to Montana’s Joint Information Center, Yellowstone County residents make up about 24% of the state-wide total of active cases. County health officials reported 1,087 active cases in the county as of Saturday.

Flathead County, which added 49 new cases, has the second-highest number of active cases statewide with 655. County officials confirmed Friday that 19 of its residents had died due to COVID-19.

Cascade County follows with the third-highest, adding 35 new cases for a total of 419 active cases. Petroleum County remains the only one in the state to report no active cases since the start of the pandemic.