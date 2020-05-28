Montana Republicans, Democrats plan online selection of convention delegates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coronavirus concerns are taking the party out of selecting Montana Democrats and Republicans to attend presidential nominating conventions

Gone are the big state gatherings where nominees tout their bonfides for being a part of the select group of partisans who attend a national convention and cast their state party’s nomination for a presidential candidate.

Both parties will have video-conference conventions to select delegates.

In Billings, Ming Cabrera said local Democrats would hold a virtual teleconference to nominate delegates on June 3, the day after the primary election. There are 36 county-level Democratic committees, 25 of which have Facebook pages offering details about local events. The Montana Democratic Party will then hold a virtual delegate convention Saturday, June 6.

Republicans are on a similar track. The Montana GOP will hold its state delegate nominating convention June 12. Delegate nominees were vetted by local Republican committees earlier this spring.

The national conventions are in flux. The date of the Democratic National Convention was moved from mid-July to Aug. 17 because of the health concerns about coronavirus. The convention is still scheduled to be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.