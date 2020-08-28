Montana rescue pilot who died fighting Oregon fires remembered for skill, commitment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tom Duffy arrived home Thursday after his last mission.

The father of three, business owner and pilot whose career in fire and search and rescue operations spanned decades, had an audience of dozens of first responders who saw his casket board the plane taking him back to Montana.

Duffy, 40, died Monday while fighting a wildfire in Mount Hood National Forest. He was flying a Type 1 Kmax, conducting bucket drops over the blaze, when the helicopter went down. Local authorities, along with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, are investigating the crash.

When the plane carrying his body touched down in Belgrade, another procession of his friends, family and members of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin County Search and Rescue, U.S. Forest Service and Hyalite Fire Department led the way from the landing strip to a local funeral home.

“Almost all of the public safety community here in Bozeman came together today,” said Gallatin County Search and Rescue Commander Jeremy Kopp on Thursday.