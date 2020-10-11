Montana’s care homes struggle with staffing and ever-changing regulations as COVID-19 cases rise

The rules are so numerous and constant that often there can be “two right choices and two wrong choices, and you just land on a decision so that clear communication can be sent out,” he said. “There is no one way to handle this pandemic.”

Even so, care homes must get it right or they could face possible federal sanctions or penalties.

And sometimes it seems like the federal government is out to protect itself, Trost said. “It’s like you’re damned if you do and damned if you don’t.”

Among the biggest challenges care homes face is the constant testing of staff and residents. If the testing requirements are not met the facilities could be cited, facing civil penalties that could exceed $8,000, according to CMS.