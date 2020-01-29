Montana's Democratic governor hopefuls to meet in Billings

The forum is scheduled to last about 90 minutes. The Gazette plans to live stream the event on Facebook, as it did the GOP governor’s debate Jan. 23, and share the video to Billingsgazette.com.

There will be more forums scheduled, said Nathan Stein, of the Montana Democratic Party, but the Billings event is alone on the calendar for now.

Democrats are trying to extend their occupancy of the governor’s office to 20 years, but are doing so without an incumbent. Gov. Steve Bullock is prevented by term limits from seeking a third term.

Cooney, Bullock’s third lieutenant governor, is also a former state legislator and former Montana secretary of state.