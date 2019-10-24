Montana's largest coal mine has been shut down over permitting issues with the state Department of Environmental Quality.
DEQ has denied an operating permit to Spring Creek Mine owner Navajo Transitional Energy Company. The company has sent most of its 300 workers home until the dispute is resolved.
At issue is NTEC's tribal ownership. The company is entirely owned by the Navajo Nation, though not controlled by the tribe. With that ownership comes tribal sovereignty, making it difficult for regulators to sue over any problems at Spring Creek. DEQ is asking that NTEC waive sovereign immunity.
“We are shocked and disappointed that the State is taking this position and putting the future of Spring Creek at risk,” said Tim McLaughlin, NTEC chairman, in an announcement Thursday. “We have done everything in our power to ensure the State that we will operate under their laws, but we simply cannot consent to a full waiver of the rights preserved in our treaties — to do so would put the foundations of Indian Country at great risk.”
Shaun McGrath, DEQ director, said NTEC hadn't responded to Montana's sovereign immunity concerns until late last week. Those concerns remained unresolved as NTEC assumed control of the mine Wednesday.
"A bit of the challenge we have is unfortunately NTEC engaged with us over the sovereign waiver issue just last week," McGrath said, adding, "We have every expectation we're going to work through these issues."
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, lawyers for Navajo Nation are raising concerns about the tribe's financial risk associated with NTEC's new mines in Montana and Wyoming. The Gallup Independent reports that the Navajo Department of Justice and Navajo Nation controller are concerned that reclamation bonds for the mines present a $1 billion risk for Navajo Nation if NTEC can't cover reclamation costs. That money would be owed to surety companies.
Navajo Nation had previously agreed to co-sign a bond for NTEC's purchase of Navajo Mine. That 2013 agreement doesn't commit the tribe to co-signing bonds for the mines in Montana and Wyoming, said April Quinn, Navajo Nation DOJ attorney, as reported by the Gallup Independent.
NTEC recently purchased Spring Creek and two Wyoming mines from Cloud Peak Energy at a bankruptcy auction. The new company took possession of the mines Wednesday.
In Wyoming, the Cordero Rojo and Antelope mines continue to operate, in part because Wyoming allows mining companies to "self-bond." Montana requires mining companies to be insured by federally recognized surety companies.
Announcing the Spring Creek shutdown Thursday, NTEC said it had agreed to a partial waiver of sovereign immunity, allowing the mine to be regulated under Montana law, but that wasn't enough. After sovereign immunity is waived, the bonding issue still has to be resolved.
Spring Creek Mine is located near Decker, just outside the Crow Indian Reservation. In addition to buying Spring Creek, NTEC has development rights to the proposed Big Metal Mine, to which the Crow hold the mineral rights.
Crow Tribal Vice Chairman Carlton "Duke" Goes Ahead has written Montana Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock on NTEC's behalf, asking "the State of Montana maintain consistency in its relations among tribes and extend NTEC the same comity and respect it has shown to tribal nations located within the state.”