Montana's largest wildfire so far in 2019 was 70% contained Monday night.
The 17-square-mile Ridgetop fire is burning 35 miles north of Winnett and is south of the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.
Fuels consumed by the fire include short grass, brush and timber. That area includes 9.8 square miles of Bureau of Land Management land, 6.55 square miles of private land, and just less than 1 mile of state land.
The fire has posed a threat to grazing allotment land and some campsites on the south side of Crooked Creek, in addition to "one minor structure," said Kristin Sleeper, a fire information officer with the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
A lightning strike at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, ignited the fire, according to InciWeb, an interagency fire information website. The fire spread rapidly, and its active behavior was further driven by a passing thunderstorm Thursday night into Friday, Sleeper said. Shifting winds continued to play a role Friday and Saturday in the fire's behavior. The fire was estimated at about 6 square miles Friday and then 7 square miles Saturday before a mapping mission Saturday night more accurately put its size at 15 square miles. The successful burnout operation Sunday pushed the fire to its current size of 17 square miles.
A peak of 150 personnel have been assigned to the fire from a combination of local, county, state and federal agencies with Petroleum County firefighters taking the initial lead. As of Monday night, about 85 firefighters remained on the blaze.
Firefighting personnel have come from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Bureau of Indian Affairs. A Type 3 incident management team led by incident commander Robert Smith is assigned to the fire. Three 20-person hand crews, multiple wildland fire engines and a helicopter have been assigned to the fire.
Forecasts going into Sunday showed a 10% chance of precipitation in the early morning hours Sunday with otherwise dry conditions expected going forward. Light rain did fall over the fire Sunday a short while after the burnout operation concluded.
“Fire behavior is reported as minimal. There is little potential for any additional fire growth,” according to an InciWeb update on the fire from Sunday evening.
The eastern portion of Montana was forecast to have average conditions for fire potential in August, according to the National Significant Wildland Fire Potential Outlook, a document published at the beginning of the month by the National Interagency Fire Center. The outlook notes that Montana saw below average temperatures in July with above average precipitation east of the Continental Divide.
“The near- to above-average temperature outlooks for the next three months in combination with the near- to above-average fuel moisture should keep fire potential at average levels in the Northern Rockies,” according to the NIFC report.
More fires have started naturally by lightning storms as grass has started to try out this season, BLM public information officer Chris Barth. That's about a month later than usual, he said, after Montana saw a wetter, cooler spring and early summer. But he was unsure whether the season will last as long as usual.
"Whether or not it extends further into the fall, I couldn’t say," he said.
A trio of fires kept the Shepherd Volunteer Fire Department busy Sunday beginning with a tree fire in the morning. That fire was extinguished and the tree felled. Later Sunday morning a shop north of Billings caught fire off Bitterroot Drive and Polo Lane. That fire caused a grass fire to ignite across the road from the structure fire. Speaking after the shop fire, Shepherd Fire Chief Phil Ehlers said even if some of the grass appears green there are plenty of dry fuels in the area like cheat grass.
"It's a lot more dangerous than everybody thinks," he said.
About 21.8 square miles have burned so far this summer in Montana. Behind the Ridgetop fire, the largest fire so far this summer is the North Hills fire burning around Helena. That fire on began on July 26 and started as a result of someone shooting explosive targets filled with Tannerite, the Helena Independent Record reported. That fire resulted in some temporary evacuations due to the fire’s threat to homes.