Montana’s mask mandate in doubt with incoming governor

“We’re going to encourage people to wear masks,” Gianforte said. “I’m personally going to lead by example, wearing a mask in the Capitol.”

Montana is the only state where control of the governor’s office is changing parties as a result of November’s election. Also, among the 11 governors being sworn in this January, Gianforte will be the only one new to managing his state’s response to the pandemic.

Nine of the others are incumbents starting second terms. The 10th, Spencer Cox, is Utah’s lieutenant governor in the current administration and has played a central role in his state’s COVID-19 response.

Montana alone will have wholly new leadership next year as states try to keep hospitals from overflowing amid the surging virus, while adjusting to a new presidential administration and executing vaccine distribution plans.

Gianforte doesn’t plan to scrap everything the outgoing administration has done to fight the pandemic. For example, he said he and Bullock are “on the same page” when it comes to prioritizing distribution of the vaccine to health care workers and vulnerable residents.

Gianforte also said he plans to take the vaccine when it’s his turn.