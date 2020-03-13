Montana's senators, representative prioritize coronavirus precautions as state sees first cases

“I think the administration was in denial on this. I think they were spreading things around that were absolutely false and when Fauci and the CDC and the FDA were allowed to tell the truth we found out what the impacts are,” Tester said. “As I tell people not to panic, it’s also something you don’t screw around with. You don’t treat it in a cavalier fashion like the president did, and I think the president has had a come-to-Jesus meeting because at the very same convention that he was saying this was a farce, he got exposed, is what I was told, and that’s CPAC.”

CPAC is the Conservative Political Action Conference where last weekend there was an attendee with coronavirus, sparking a few politicians to self-quarantine.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican, remained in Washington, D.C., on Friday, where House lawmakers were waiting for a vote on a coronavirus funding bill brokered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. House lawmakers were scheduled for a week away from D.C. to work in their home districts, but getting a bill passed and ready for the Senate to take up early next week was a priority, Gianforte said. He said he hoped the bill emerging from the House would be bipartisan, improving its odds of passage in the Republican-controlled Senate.