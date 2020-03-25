Montana's slice of $2T rescue bill can't come soon enough, says state officials

“I have said repeatedly since 2008, when he had the financial meltdown that now is not the time to worry about the debt. The time to pay that debt down is when times are good,” Tester said. “Unfortunately, over the past three years, when times were rockin’ and rollin’ and things were going well, we increased the debt by $1 trillion a year. That was a huge mistake.

“…Now is the time, though, when there needs to be an infusion of money, particularly focused at the unemployed, the sick and the small businesses in our state,” he said.

The House will take up the stimulus bill in the coming days. Greg Gianforte, a Bozeman Republican endorsed the Senate bill in a press release.

“Montanans are worried if their businesses will close and whether they’ll see their next paycheck, which is why the federal government must step up immediately to help Montana," Gianforte said. "…I look forward to seeing the final legislation and considering it quickly in the House.”

In is press conference, Tester emphasized several measures highlighted earlier in the day by Minority Leader Charles Schumer:

• The bill includes a $150 billion corona virus relief fund for state and tribal governments.