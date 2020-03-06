You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Montana's state spelling bee moving to Bozeman after a decade in Billings
topical

Montana's state spelling bee moving to Bozeman after a decade in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Treasure State Spelling Bee

Spellers take their turn in the practice round of the Treasure State Spelling Bee at Rocky Mountain College in 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The state spelling bee is moving to Bozeman this year, where it will be held in the Strand Union Building at Montana State University on March 14.

For more than a decade the state bee was held in Billings, first on the campus of Montana State University Billings, and for the last four years at Rocky Mountain College. That changed last fall when the bee's main sponsor Lee Enterprises dropped out, creating an opening for another organization to take over. 

"After being a strong supporter of the bee for decades, we decided to give other organizations an opportunity to sponsor it," said Dave Worstell, publisher of The Billings Gazette, which is owned by Lee. 

When Lee indicated it was ending its sponsorship, the Montana Television Network picked up the event, said Matthew Henry, director of the state spelling bee and Gallatin County's superintendent of schools.

Treasure State Spelling Bee

Spellers take their turn in the practice round of the Treasure State Spelling Bee at Rocky Mountain College in 2019.

The Montana Television Network is comprised of nine stations across the state that are owned by the E.W. Scripps Co.

Scripps, of course, owns and operates the Scripps National Spelling Bee.  

The winner of the state bee will travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national bee in May. 

Henry is excited for the state bee to happen in Bozeman and acknowledged all the good work that made it so successful in Billings for the past decade. Before the Treasure State Spelling Bee settled in Billings it rotated each year between Helena, Great Falls, Missoula, Billings and Bozeman.

"Lee was a great sponsor for many, many years," Henry said. 

Treasure State Spelling Bee

Annie Condon of Ben Steele Middle School reacts to missing a word during the Treasure State Spelling Bee at Rocky Mountain College in March 2019. Condon placed second in Montana's bee and advanced to the national, where she breezed through preliminary rounds.

Steve Germic, provost and academic vice president at Rocky Mountain College, agreed. He added that the college was honored to host the competition for the past four years.

Julia Lillethun, director of the Yellowstone County Spelling Bee, said holding the state bee in Bozeman will ultimately be more convenient for spellers who have to travel from the northwestern part of the state to compete.

"It was quite a ways for some families to travel to Billings every year," she said by email. "I will miss having it here, though."

But before that, the Yellowstone County Spelling Bee is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Center in downtown Billings.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News