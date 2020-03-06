Montana's state spelling bee moving to Bozeman after a decade in Billings

The state spelling bee is moving to Bozeman this year, where it will be held in the Strand Union Building at Montana State University on March 14.

For more than a decade the state bee was held in Billings, first on the campus of Montana State University Billings, and for the last four years at Rocky Mountain College. That changed last fall when the bee's main sponsor Lee Enterprises dropped out, creating an opening for another organization to take over.

"After being a strong supporter of the bee for decades, we decided to give other organizations an opportunity to sponsor it," said Dave Worstell, publisher of The Billings Gazette, which is owned by Lee.

When Lee indicated it was ending its sponsorship, the Montana Television Network picked up the event, said Matthew Henry, director of the state spelling bee and Gallatin County's superintendent of schools.

The Montana Television Network is comprised of nine stations across the state that are owned by the E.W. Scripps Co.

Scripps, of course, owns and operates the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The winner of the state bee will travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national bee in May.