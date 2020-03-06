Montana's state spelling bee moving to Bozeman after a decade in Billings

The state spelling bee is moving to Bozeman this year, where it will be held in the Strand Union Building at Montana State University on March 14.
For more than a decade the state bee was held in Billings, first on the campus of Montana State University Billings, and for the last four years at Rocky Mountain College. That changed last fall when the bee's main sponsor Lee Enterprises dropped out, creating an opening for another organization to take over.
"After being a strong supporter of the bee for decades, we decided to give other organizations an opportunity to sponsor it," said Dave Worstell, publisher of The Billings Gazette, which is owned by Lee.
When Lee indicated it was ending its sponsorship, the Montana Television Network picked up the event, said Matthew Henry, director of the state spelling bee and Gallatin County's superintendent of schools.
The Montana Television Network is comprised of nine stations across the state that are owned by the E.W. Scripps Co.
Scripps, of course, owns and operates the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
You have free articles remaining.
The winner of the state bee will travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national bee in May.
Henry is excited for the state bee to happen in Bozeman and acknowledged all the good work that made it so successful in Billings for the past decade. Before the Treasure State Spelling Bee settled in Billings it rotated each year between Helena, Great Falls, Missoula, Billings and Bozeman.
"Lee was a great sponsor for many, many years," Henry said.
Steve Germic, provost and academic vice president at Rocky Mountain College, agreed. He added that the college was honored to host the competition for the past four years.
Julia Lillethun, director of the Yellowstone County Spelling Bee, said holding the state bee in Bozeman will ultimately be more convenient for spellers who have to travel from the northwestern part of the state to compete.
"It was quite a ways for some families to travel to Billings every year," she said by email. "I will miss having it here, though."
But before that, the Yellowstone County Spelling Bee is set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Center in downtown Billings.