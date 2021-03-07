Montana school crossing guard uses variety of hats for visibility

BOZEMAN — For Katherine Erickson, it all started with a wolf hat she bought from Yellowstone.

Erickson is a paraprofessional at Hawthorne Elementary School who has served as the school's crossing guard for the last 12 years. She's become famous among her students for her eclectic mix of hats she wears while helping them cross Rouse Avenue.

"I was trying to find a way to become more visible," she said of her hats. "And it started off a snowball effect of kids and siblings looking for hats for me."

She estimates she has more than 50 hats to date, including dragons, raccoons and cartoon characters. She rotates through them, trying to have a different hat each day.

"My favorite part of the day is I get to be the first one to greet them in the morning and ask them how their day was in the afternoon," she told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle.

Erickson and her hats have gotten so popular it's common for students to gift her silly and different hats.

"Sometimes I get a hat and I think 'Would I wear this?' but then I realize it's not about me. It's about them finding something special for me to wear and I'll wear it no matter what it is," she said.