Montana schools must begin testing for lead content in drinking water

KALISPELL — Montana schools must test drinking water for lead content following state rule changes related to school health, officials said.

Schools may begin in March with a December 2021 deadline to complete testing, The Daily Inter Lake reported Sunday.

Schools are required to test all fixtures providing water for human consumption or food preparation including sinks, drinking fountains and water bottle refill stations.

State officials encouraged elementary schools to begin testing first because young, developing children are particularly vulnerable to lead exposure.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools are required to test once every three years or submit requests for alternative schedules.

Test results will be published online as they become available, Greg Montgomery of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality said.