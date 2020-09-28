Montana schools tiptoe around COVID-19 money rules as year-end spending deadline looms

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are understandable strings attached to the COVID-19 money schools have gotten from the federal stimulus package, tying uses for the money to pandemic-specific expenses.

However, those strings look more like a knot to schools trying to unravel them without the final word from federal auditors about what money can be used on.

“We’re flying blind, a bit," Billings Public Schools CFO Craig Van Nice told trustees Monday.

For one pot of money, which came directly to schools from the CARES Act, that's fine for now; the cash doesn't have to be spent for another two years. But for another, pulled from Montana's Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), the money has to be spent in the next three months, before the calendar year ends.

Billings Public Schools got about $3 million from the first wave of CARES Act money, and another $7 million from the relief fund — both the largest shares in the state for a district that serves 10% of Montana students.

Between March and June, the district racked up about $3 million in extra COVID-19 costs for things like protective equipment and the abrupt remote learning transition. Those are clearly allowed expenses that will take a good chunk out of the $7 million pot that needs to be spent this year, Van Nice said.