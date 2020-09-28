Montana schools tiptoe around COVID-19 money rules as year-end spending deadline looms

There are understandable strings attached to the COVID-19 money schools have gotten from the federal stimulus package, tying uses for the money to pandemic-specific expenses.
However, those strings look more like a knot to schools trying to unravel them without the final word from federal auditors about what money can be used on.
“We’re flying blind, a bit," Billings Public Schools CFO Craig Van Nice told trustees Monday.
For one pot of money, which came directly to schools from the CARES Act, that's fine for now; the cash doesn't have to be spent for another two years. But for another, pulled from Montana's Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), the money has to be spent in the next three months, before the calendar year ends.
Billings Public Schools got about $3 million from the first wave of CARES Act money, and another $7 million from the relief fund — both the largest shares in the state for a district that serves 10% of Montana students.
Between March and June, the district racked up about $3 million in extra COVID-19 costs for things like protective equipment and the abrupt remote learning transition. Those are clearly allowed expenses that will take a good chunk out of the $7 million pot that needs to be spent this year, Van Nice said.
But figuring out what money can be spent on during this school year is murkier, he said. There's some guidance on what money can be spent on, but no final word from federal auditors that usually release their rules when grants are doled out, Van Nice said.
For example, the salary of a new-hired teacher for remote classes qualifies; but what about a portion of a principal's salary that reflects if they spends, say, 20% of their time on pandemic-related work?
If that sort of expense would be allowed, the district will have "no problem" spending out its $7 million before the calendar flips. If not, there's the possibility that the district would end up with $1-2 million unspent, Van Nice said.
Hybrid models
Financial leaders at AA districts that opted for hybrid models agreed that the guidance on expenses was murky when looking at items like in-building staffing. However, they didn't have the same concerns about not spending their full share of CRF money.
The hybrid model helps make expenses clearer, and can take on more that are definitely allowed.
"I think we've probably hired every (teacher) in Lewis and Clark County that didn't have a job," said Janelle Mickelson, the business manager for Helena Public Schools, which got about $3.5 million in CRF funding.
Bozeman also adopted a hybrid model, and is confident that they'll use their $3.1 million from the CRF funds. But district director of business services Mike Waterman shared Billings' concerns about allowable expense rules.
"It's kind of another murky thing," he said.
Officials from all three districts expressed concerns about the second half of the year. For example, salaries for new remote teachers are on the book through the full school year.
Bozeman too is trying to front load their CRF spending and squirrel away the earlier CARES Act money, which has the 2022 deadline — Waterman called it a "common strategy."
"The pandemic's not going to be over by Dec. 30," he said.
