Montana schools to remain closed, no grad ceremonies, education officials suggest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While Gov. Steve Bullock's school closure and stay-at-home order extend only through April 24, a group of state education officials are telling schools to expect closures to claim the rest of the school year.

The same letter, headlined by Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, recommends calling off traditional high school graduation ceremonies.

"We advise that you plan to continue your distance learning plans through the remainder of this school year and also plan to not hold large-scale in-person graduation ceremonies," it says. "We encourage you to postpone graduation ceremonies until later in the year or come up with alternative plans to honor your graduates, ensuring equity in recognition for all students, including special education students."

Other signees include Darlene Schottle, the chairwoman of the Board of Public Instruction, and leaders of groups like School Administrators of Montana, the Montana School Boards Association, and the statewide teachers' union.

The letter holds no regulatory authority, but jibes with comments from local school leaders.