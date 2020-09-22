Montana seeing 'remarkable increase' in cases, state disease bureau official says

Case counts for congregate settings include both residents/students and staff.

Correctional facilities account for more cases than any other setting, with 302 cases. Assisted living facilities have had 256 cases. Long-term care settings have had 225 cases. Schools have had 209 cases.

Yellowstone County has had 30% of the congregate setting outbreaks in the state, per the report. That's the highest share of any county in the report. Flathead County has had 16% of the state's congregate setting outbreaks followed by Cascade with 7% and Gallatin with 5%. As of Sept. 18, the state had 98 active congregate setting outbreaks.

The report also provides information on the route of transmission for 4,299 COVID-19 cases in Montana. For another 5,864 cases, or 57% of the cases in the state at the time of the DPHHS analysis, the data was unavailable and the cases were currently under investigation, according to the report.

The most common route of transmission identified in the report is "clusters," which account for 31% of the cases in the state. Cluster transmission means a case is part of a known cluster of cases.