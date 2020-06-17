Montana sees 12 deaths on roads in 4 days

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 25-year-old Hardin man was killed in a rollover crash Monday evening in Big Horn County, resulting in the 12th death on Montana’s roadways in four days.

Fatal crashes occurred on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Rosebud, Carbon, Big Horn and Cascade counties, including the deaths of five family members on the Rocky Boy’s Reservation.

Before the weekend, the number of fatalities in the state was below average for the year. With the most recent deaths, the state's total jumped to 66 for this year, according to Capt. Keith Edgell, District IV Commander for the Montana Highway Patrol. Last year at this time, the total was 64.

“This was kind of a punch in the gut these last few days,” Edgell said.

On Monday, the 25-year-old Hardin man was driving north on Highway 314 near mile marker 37 at around 8:20 p.m. when he overcorrected on a turn and flipped the vehicle sideways, rolling twice. The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died, Edgell said. It’s unclear whether he was wearing a seat belt.

His passenger, a 23-year-old woman, was injured in the crash and hospitalized. Alcohol and speed are factors in the crash, which is still under investigation, MHP said. She was wearing a seat belt.