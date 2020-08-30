Montana sees 1st case of COVID-related inflammatory disease

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREAT FALLS — The first case of a rare COVID-19-related inflammatory disease in Montana has been reported in a child from Teton County, health officials said.

The patient was treated at Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. It is a condition in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The cause is unknown, but many of the children previously had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with the respiratory virus, a CDC official said.

The family of 14-year-old Kyona Yeager of Fairfield has reported she was hospitalized in intensive care in Salt Lake earlier this month with a high fever and an enlarged liver, spleen and gallbladder and fluid in her lungs — an illness that was believed to have followed a COVID-19 infection. Her mother, Kande Yeager, posted a video on Facebook on Aug. 25 that the family was heading home.