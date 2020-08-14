Montana sees 22% increase in missing persons cases over summer

State Sen. Jason Small of Busby, a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, sponsored the bill, which also allocated a $25,000 grant to go to a tribal college to develop a database to compile data on missing Native Americans.

The Blackfeet Community College was awarded the grant in March to develop the website.

The website should act as a go-between for family of missing Indigenous people who are not comfortable reporting a missing person directly to law enforcement.

Families may file a report in the database. Developers are hoping to "enable a process" where the report goes directly to law enforcement and a database specialist. The specialist will also be on hand to provide general information to family.

The website will first be tested on the Blackfeet Reservation, pending approval from the tribal council there. Once kinks or improvements are "smoothed out," other reservations will be added to the system likely by next summer, Chamberlain told the task force.

A Whitefish company has also offered to develop a database, separate from the website, to track the data coming into the website, Chamberlain said.

Legislative report