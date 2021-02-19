Montana sees 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 244 cases

Montana reported the deaths of three more people and an additional 244 COVID-19 cases in a Friday update to the state's case mapping and information website.

The three deaths bring the statewide total to 1,339. Active cases in the state decreased to 2,425 by Friday morning, compared to 2,917 cases last week and 3,479 two weeks ago.

Yellowstone County reported one death Friday morning bringing the total in in the county to 232.

On Thursday, a man in his 80s died at a Billings hospital, according to RiverStone Health.

McCone County reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday, which was reflected in Friday's update.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one," wrote public health director Sue Ann Good and public information officer Patti Wittkopp in a press release.

The state reached another milestone Friday, having now administered more than 205,213 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Friday's update reports 7,327 more people have received a dose from the previous day.

The number of Montanans reported to be fully vaccinated rose by 3,880 from the previous day for a total of 62,738 people.