Montana sees 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 244 cases

Montana reported the deaths of three more people and an additional 244 COVID-19 cases in a Friday update to the state's case mapping and information website.
The three deaths bring the statewide total to 1,339. Active cases in the state decreased to 2,425 by Friday morning, compared to 2,917 cases last week and 3,479 two weeks ago.
Yellowstone County reported one death Friday morning bringing the total in in the county to 232.
On Thursday, a man in his 80s died at a Billings hospital, according to RiverStone Health.
McCone County reported its first COVID-19 death Thursday, which was reflected in Friday's update.
"Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends who have lost a loved one," wrote public health director Sue Ann Good and public information officer Patti Wittkopp in a press release.
The state reached another milestone Friday, having now administered more than 205,213 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Friday's update reports 7,327 more people have received a dose from the previous day.
The number of Montanans reported to be fully vaccinated rose by 3,880 from the previous day for a total of 62,738 people.
Five out of 10 large hospitals in the state reported having limited bed availability or being near capacity, according to a snapshot hospital occupancy and capacity report published by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services on Thursday. Five out of the 10 large hospitals in the state reported limited availability of intensive care units in the same report.
The state reported 96 people were hospitalized Friday. In total, there have been 4,506 hospitalizations.
Montana has reported 98,377 COVID-19 cases in total. Of those people infected, 94,613 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the CDC guidelines for a person with COVID-19 to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean a person is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health effects related to illness.
Another 4,904 tests had been completed by Thursday to bring the statewide testing total to 1,040,344.
Counties added the following number of cases in Friday's update:
- Gallatin County with 44 cases (260 active)
- Flathead County with 31 cases (454 active)
- Yellowstone County with 29 cases (639 active)
- Ravalli County with 19 cases (79 active)
- Cascade County with 18 cases (63 active)
- Missoula County with 15 cases (165 active)
- Silver Bow County with 14 cases (83 active)
- Park County with 11 cases (54 active)
- Fergus County with eight cases (12 active)
- Lewis and Clark County with seven cases (181 active)
- Glacier County with six cases (16 active)
- Lake County with five cases (45 active)
- Roosevelt County with four cases (25 active)
- Hill County with three cases (25 active)
- Lincoln County with three cases (34 active)
- Jefferson County with two cases (13 active)
- Phillips County with two cases (11 active)
- Powell County with two cases (11 active)
- Richland County with two cases (15 active)
- Sanders County with two cases (eight active)
- Sweet Grass County with two cases (eight active)
- Teton County with two cases (10 active)
- Valley County with two cases (17 active)
- Wheatland County with two cases (eight active)
- Wibaux County with two cases (three active)
- Beaverhead County with one case (seven active)
- Broadwater County with one case (10 active)
- Carbon County with one case (21 active)
- Chouteau County with one case (five active)
- Daniels County with one case (one active)
- Fallon County with one case (three active)
- McCone County with one case (four active)