Montana sees another 2 deaths from COVID-19, more than 66K people fully vaccinated

Montana reported another two deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday, as well as 288 new cases.
The new deaths bring the statewide total to 1,341 Montanans who have died as a result of the disease since the start of the pandemic.
The most new cases were reported in Cascade County, with 83 new cases.
Yellowstone County continued to lead the state in active cases, with 636. The next closest was Flathead County, with 425 active cases.
Also by Saturday, the state had fully vaccinated 66,650 people. In total, 212,243 doses had been administered.
As of Friday, 1,109 of the state's 2,938 hospital beds, or roughly 38%, were available. COVID-19 patients were taking up just 78 of the state's hospital beds, according to the state's report.
Counties added the following number of new cases in Saturday's update:
- Cascade County with 83
- Gallatin County with 44
- Yellowstone County with 23
- Missoula County with 20
- Flathead County with 19
- Lewis and Clark County with 17
- Silver Bow County with nine
- Dawson, Ravalli and Roosevelt counties with seven
- Broadwater and Fergus counties with six
- Lincoln, Miineral and Sweet Grass counties with five
- Hill and Lake counties with four
- Madison County with three
- Chouteau, Jefferson, Musselshell, Sanders and Treasure counties with two
- Carbon, Deer Lodge, Meagher, Richland counties with one
Phoebe Tollefson
Justice Reporter
Justice reporter for the Billings Gazette.
