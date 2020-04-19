Montana sees more mental health hotline calls during pandemic, expands resources

Life under a stay-at-home order can be hard for many, and socially distancing can have severe mental health consequences. During a time of heightened anxiety, public health officials are urging people to ask for help.
“No one should ever feel like they can’t ask for help,” Zoe Barnard said. Barnard is the Addictive and Mental Disorders Division Administrator with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“Being overwhelmed or fearful are totally normal during this time period and it's normal to ask for help," she said.
The state expanded some of the mental health services in Montana, after there was a surge in calls to the lifeline and warmline in March. The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline had already seen a 43% increase in calls between 2018-2019.
Both hotlines are there for people seeking mental health help.
The novel coronavirus presents a host of issues for people, including heightening anxieties, stress, depression and loneliness. The stay-at-home order can also be isolating for people.
All of it can be especially difficult for those who already may experience mental illnesses, Barnard said.
In particular, parents should keep a watchful eye on their teens and adolescents, who might be taking the school shutdowns and stay-at-home orders harder than others.
“Teenagers might not be expressing their emotions well,” she said. “You might see withdrawing behavior, you might see anger.”
For teens and school-age children, the absence of socialization can be particularly devastating.
“At this age, it’s very normal for adolescents to be reaching beyond their family unit,” she said. “It can be particularly hard for adolescences to not have access to their friends.”
While anyone might be experiencing loneliness and negative feelings, teens and kids might not be as well equipped to handle it.
Montana has expanded a state-funded website, parentingmontana.org for parents, adding a section COVID-19. Resources for mental health and crisis can also be found on the website.
The state has expanded services for mental health, acknowledging the detrimental effect such a drastic lifestyle change may have on people.
Additionally, the DPHHS directed $25,000 to Thrive, which is online cognitive behavioral therapy operated by Waypoint Health.
The program is meant to help people navigate anxiety and stress and was unveiled last year in Montana during a research trial. The funding is to provide free access for adults older than 18.
Between April 8 and April 13, 200 people enrolled.
Thrive is not for people in an immediate crisis, but may be useful for folks or families who want to work on curbing feelings of depression of anxiety.
For people seeking resources, the Montana Warmline operates from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. The service, which is free and confidential, can be reached by calling 1-877-688-3377 or going to http://montanawarmline.org.
For those in crisis the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) is also available. This line operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is also free and confidential.
People can also text the Montana Crisis Text Line, by texting “MT” to 741741. Counselors respond to these texts and can help in a behavioral health crisis. Use of this program has also gone up 105% over the last two years.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.