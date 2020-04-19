Montana sees more mental health hotline calls during pandemic, expands resources

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Life under a stay-at-home order can be hard for many, and socially distancing can have severe mental health consequences. During a time of heightened anxiety, public health officials are urging people to ask for help.

“No one should ever feel like they can’t ask for help,” Zoe Barnard said. Barnard is the Addictive and Mental Disorders Division Administrator with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“Being overwhelmed or fearful are totally normal during this time period and it's normal to ask for help," she said.

The state expanded some of the mental health services in Montana, after there was a surge in calls to the lifeline and warmline in March. The Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline had already seen a 43% increase in calls between 2018-2019.

Both hotlines are there for people seeking mental health help.

The novel coronavirus presents a host of issues for people, including heightening anxieties, stress, depression and loneliness. The stay-at-home order can also be isolating for people.

All of it can be especially difficult for those who already may experience mental illnesses, Barnard said.