Montana sees rise in crisis calls amid pandemic

Along with the case numbers and death toll in the state, the consequences of the novel coronavirus can be seen in the number of people still left out of work. In September, the Montana Department of Labor and Industry reported 29,000 people applying for jobless benefits, despite the state seeing a healthier economic recovery than most.

A study from the Well Being Trust, a nonprofit launched by Providence Health, projected that up to 75,000 deaths of despair may follow the pandemic. Those deaths would come from addiction, job loss and general depression and anxiety that have risen in the U.S. throughout the year. They are deaths that may not occur in 2020, but in the years that followed in the fallout of COVID-19.

In Montana, Rosston said crisis centers did see an increase in calls in March and April, but they were to the state’s 211 service. Inquiries into a new job, a place to stay and food dominated the 211 lines during that time, according to Rosston.