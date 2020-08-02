Montana senators advance passage of $1.9M water rights settlement

“I know that I have talked to some constituents that are so upset at this compact, even in its modified form, and it has been modified to some degree, it’s a deal breaker for them,” said John Fuller, a Republican legislator from Kalispell, and chairman of the Flathead County Republican Central Committee. "I can’t say for the majority of my constituents. All I know is the very vim, vocal ones. I have not heard any vim and vocal constituents myself in favor of the compact, or Sen. Daines’ efforts to modify it.”

There isn’t a Republican state legislator in the Flathead that supports the bill, Fuller said. That’s not to say those legislators oppose re-electing Daines. Several have asked Daines to withdraw the bill. They scoff at the tribes’ treaty rights, while the settlement’s supporters point to the success Indigenous people have had defending treaty rights all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, including earlier this month against the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes support the compact. CSKT Chairwoman Shelly Fyant contributed a long quote to a Tester press release thanking him for his leadership. She didn’t mention Daines, the bill’s sponsor.