Montana senators advance passage of $1.9M water rights settlement

As U.S. Senate leaders cast about for a Phase 4 coronavirus relief package Wednesday, Montana’s lawmakers landed a whale of a bill.
Sens. Steve Daines, a Republican, and Jon Tester, a Democrat, won unanimous consent from the Senate Indian Affairs Committee for a bill settling a decades-long dispute involving the water rights of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes of Flathead Reservation. Those rights are spread across two-thirds of the state, west to east.
As a result of the bill, millions of dollars and years of litigation will likely be avoided over who claims the water, upon which Montana’s population depends. Simply put, any farmer drawing water from the Yellowstone, Clark Fork or Missouri rivers, or any of the rivers’ tributaries from the Idaho state line to Mosby, 450 miles east, didn’t have a claim senior to CSKT’s 165-year-old treaty right to fish at all usual and accustomed places. Treaties have clout.
“The tribes have made claims to instream flow on all those rivers and all those tributaries and that has the potential to affect somewhere around 10,000 water rights in Montana that would come into question if we didn’t have this settlement and then all those people would have to go to court to defend their claims against the tribe,” said John Youngberg, Montana Farm Bureau Federation executive vice president. The Farm Bureau has spent decades lobbying state and federal lawmakers to support a settlement. “The tribes are saying that historically they used that water in those tributaries, in those streams. So, you have to prove the tribes didn’t, which is nearly impossible.”
The Senate this fall will likely take up the bill, known as the Montana Water Rights Protection Act, for which President Donald Trump has already signaled support.
As Montana’s senator in the Republican majority, Daines sponsored the bill, while Tester co-sponsored. The Republican called the bill a job creator resulting in 6,000 jobs and much-needed repairs to 1,300 miles of irrigation canals serving the Flathead Reservation, a big concession made to CSKT in exchange for the tribes relinquishing claims to water rights off reservation. The irrigation system will receive $1.9 billion for repairs. The bill also returns management of the National Bison Range in Moiese to the tribes. The federal government currently controls the range.
“For decades, the CSKT water dispute has gone unresolved in Montana, leading to uncertainty for thousands of Montanans across our state. That's why I introduced the bipartisan Montana Water Rights Protection Act, which permanently settles the CSKT water dispute, protects the water rights of all Montanans, creates jobs, modernizes critical infrastructure needs in Northwestern Montana, protects Montana agriculture, avoids costly litigation and has the Trump administration’s support,” Daines said in a press release after the vote.
Tester managed to get an amendment into the bill assuring that the irrigation project would be held in trust for the benefit of the tribes, meaning ownership and obligation for irrigation systems belong to the federal government.
“This settlement has overwhelming support from all across the state and both sides of the aisle, and will prevent years of costly litigation while protecting our state’s most valuable resource,” Tester said in a press release. “I urge Sen. (Mitch) McConnell to put the Montana Water Rights Protection Act up for a vote as quickly as possible, so we can pass this historic legislation and give Montana water users certainty for generations to come.”
One place where support for the bill isn’t overwhelming is in the Flathead. Ground zero for dissatisfaction with the bill are two must-win counties for Republican candidates, Flathead and Lake, which are also two of the four counties Flathead Reservation overlaps. Daines needs these counties in his tight re-election race against Steve Bullock, Montana’s Democratic governor.
The number of Republican voters in Flathead County is second only to Montana’s largest, Yellowstone County, which has 55,000 more people. Winning Flathead County is hardly in question for Republican major office holders. Winning by enough can be.
Voting records show Lake County is a territory that’s voted for the winner in every gubernatorial and congressional race since 2008, which is to say voters there haven’t been decidedly Republican or Democrat. In 2018, Lake County voters re-elected Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, but also gave more raw votes to incumbent Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte.
“I know that I have talked to some constituents that are so upset at this compact, even in its modified form, and it has been modified to some degree, it’s a deal breaker for them,” said John Fuller, a Republican legislator from Kalispell, and chairman of the Flathead County Republican Central Committee. "I can’t say for the majority of my constituents. All I know is the very vim, vocal ones. I have not heard any vim and vocal constituents myself in favor of the compact, or Sen. Daines’ efforts to modify it.”
There isn’t a Republican state legislator in the Flathead that supports the bill, Fuller said. That’s not to say those legislators oppose re-electing Daines. Several have asked Daines to withdraw the bill. They scoff at the tribes’ treaty rights, while the settlement’s supporters point to the success Indigenous people have had defending treaty rights all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, including earlier this month against the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes support the compact. CSKT Chairwoman Shelly Fyant contributed a long quote to a Tester press release thanking him for his leadership. She didn’t mention Daines, the bill’s sponsor.
“We are grateful for Sen. Tester’s leadership and hard work in getting us to this moment in time,” Fyant’s statement read. “This legislation shows what can happen when we all work together. It will provide critical water infrastructure projects, create jobs, restore our fisheries and water quality, grow the economy, and enhance the Reservation’s natural landscape and ecosystem. We are grateful to Sen. Tester for his years of hard work earning support among his colleagues for the Tribe’s Water Compact, and we look forward to finally seeing this important bill signed into law.”
Fuller’s objective is to drive Republican turnout in the Flathead County general election up to 70% or better and get those voters to elect Republicans down the entire ballot. They won’t vote for Bullock, Fuller said. He has to get them in the boat for Daines.
