As firefighters from Montana departments leave to provide aid on blazes threatening California's major cities, their first safety concern is likely navigating icy roads.
But the seasonal change means that Montana departments are well positioned to help when California's seasonal winds fan flames.
“Normally, Wyoming, Colorado, Montana all of our fire seasons are generally in the same time frame, so we can send resources,” said Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger.
Columbus sent two engines to help fill out a group of 20 engines and 72 firefighters from Montana that also includes firefighters from Red Lodge and Custer County. The request was for 14 days of work plus travel, but that could extend to 21 days.
Fires in California have raged in recent days, burning homes and forcing hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate near Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Much like Montana, a large fire can overwhelm local departments, requiring aid from other areas. But in major cities, keeping the wheels turning on day-to-day operations like medical calls is an additional challenge.
That's part of why California has one of the "most robust" mutual aid systems in the country, Cowger said. This specific set of fires has been especially challenging because of burns in both southern and northern California, keeping local crews tied down in their backyards.
Bringing in a phalanx of out-of-state crews in such an environment has challenges, Cowger said — but it's not all that different from sending crews to a large incident in a different part of Montana.
“It could be a different fuel type down there, and you have a lot more issues with congestion,” Cowger said. "(But) Fire is fire."
Crews also seek out advice from local firefighters, Red Lodge fire chief Tom Kuntz said, especially about local terrain and fuel conditions.
Groups of five engines have one task force leader, who is responsible for coordinating with on-scene fire officials. And the structure of communication and tasks is similar for fires across the nation.
“All of them get and understand that command and function and role," he said.
It's not the first time Columbus or Red Lodge has sent firefighters to California. Columbus sent people to fires in July, as the area had a calm start to fire season, and both departments sent firefighters last November.
Red Lodge's current seven-person crew includes firefighters who have fought blazes in California before.
“We’re fortunate in that we have some very good, very experienced firefighters in our fire department,” Kuntz said.
Columbus and Red Lodge usually staff fuel reduction crews in the summer that also respond to summer fires. That helps the volunteer departments come up with firefighters for aid requests during the local off-season.
For this aid request, Montana's 20 engines make up a significant portion of the total 75-engine request, Cowger said. Up-front costs like travel to California are usually covered by the agency requesting aid, he said, but overall payment of firefighting costs is hashed out during a months-long process by state, federal, and local officials after fires.
One of the biggest differences for Montana firefighters is the scale of evacuations.
“We can definitely lose homes. We’ve got a lot of threatened communities in the state of Montana. The difference obviously is population,” Cowger said. “We do a lot of little evacuations, but the magnitude that those folks do can be quite mind boggling at times.”
But even the shift in climate can be tough on equipment.
“We’re leaving here in below-zero conditions,” Kuntz said. “The engines that we fight these fires with are not designed for that.”