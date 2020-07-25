Montana sets record of 224 new cases of COVID-19

Missoula and Yellowstone counties added 31 and 25 new cases, respectively. Lake County added 19 cases and Beaverhead County add 12. Cascade County added 10 cases, and Glacier and Park counties each tallied six. Lewis and Clark and Madison both reported five new cases. Carbon, Custer, Deer Lodge and Hill counties reported four new cases. Dawson and Flathead counties each added two cases.

According to data from the state, Daniels County confirmed its first active case. In an announcement released Friday, the county’s health department said a man in his 60s believed to have contracted the virus through travel within the state is not currently hospitalized. Contact tracing is currently being conducted by health officials.

“A contact to a positive case is considered to be a person whom with the case spent at least 15 minutes in close contact, generally defined as 6 feet or less apart,” the announcement read.

Fallon, Lincoln, Richland, Rosebud and Silver Bow Counties all reported one new case Saturday.