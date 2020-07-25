Montana sets record of 224 new cases of COVID-19

Montana reported its highest daily tally of cases of COVID-19 Saturday at 224 new cases, with the majority confirmed in Gallatin, Big Horn, Missoula and Yellowstone counties.
The latest figures from state health officials bring the state’s total to 3,260 since the start of the pandemic. There are currently 1,237 active cases. Montana reported the previous largest increase July 15, with 145 new cases.
In the past week, 9 Montanans have died due to complications from the virus. Following an announcement from the private lab contracted by the state that it would no longer process tests from surveillance or sentinel testing, Montana State University announced that it would be accepting tests at a lab on campus.
Gallatin County, which reported 46 new cases, announced Friday that its City-County Board of Health voted to require face masks for most indoor public settings. Big Horn County, where four county employees tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, tallied 33 new cases.
Missoula and Yellowstone counties added 31 and 25 new cases, respectively. Lake County added 19 cases and Beaverhead County add 12. Cascade County added 10 cases, and Glacier and Park counties each tallied six. Lewis and Clark and Madison both reported five new cases. Carbon, Custer, Deer Lodge and Hill counties reported four new cases. Dawson and Flathead counties each added two cases.
According to data from the state, Daniels County confirmed its first active case. In an announcement released Friday, the county’s health department said a man in his 60s believed to have contracted the virus through travel within the state is not currently hospitalized. Contact tracing is currently being conducted by health officials.
“A contact to a positive case is considered to be a person whom with the case spent at least 15 minutes in close contact, generally defined as 6 feet or less apart,” the announcement read.
Fallon, Lincoln, Richland, Rosebud and Silver Bow Counties all reported one new case Saturday.
To the south of Daniels County, Roosevelt County confirmed a case of COVID-19 among the staff at the Roosevelt County Health Department Friday that has put employees in quarantine and shuttered the department’s administrative building. The county did not report any new cases Saturday morning.
Between Friday and Saturday, the state processed 1,815 new cases to bring its total to 151,015 tests.
