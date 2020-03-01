Montana sheriff's 1920 shooting set off posse gun battle; 'maniac' killer burned

“At intervals the undersheriff and the two sons urged the demented man in the cabin to surrender, but there was never any answer other than a spurt of flame from a gun.

“Knowing Lampson to be heavily armed, members of the posse hesitated to leave concealment. A council was held at about 10 o’clock and it was found that one of the special deputies, a coal miner, had brought along several sticks of dynamite. In the explosive was seen an opportunity to break the stalemate. Arrangements were made for one of the posse to steal upon the cabin and plant the dynamite beneath it. As the volunteer was about to venture forth, however, it was found there were no detonating caps. Eventually it was decided to try the dynamite without detonators, and the volunteer reached the cabin, planted the sticks, lighted a fuse and returned to his companions. But there was no explosion.

“At later intervals other attempts were made to explode the dynamite, but none met success.

“It was then decided to force the surrender of the man in the cabin by fire. Darkness protected members of the posse as they crept again to the cabin and kindled a blaze against the flimsy wall.”

Whether Lampson was killed in the fire, was fatally struck by one of the posse’s many bullets or died by suicide is unknown. The coroner never performed an autopsy.