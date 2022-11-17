Montana Showdown opens Nov. 25 for skiers, boarders

Showdown Montana ski area will open Nov. 25 thanks to recent snowfall. The ski area is boasting 13 inches of snow at the base and 19 inches at the summit.

Ticket prices will be reduced to $30 on opening day with $40 lift tickets on Nov. 26 and 27. The ski area in the Little Belt Mountains will be open Friday through Saturday until the scheduled opening day of Dec. 9.

Lifts open for the early season include Payload Triple Chair, Caboose Double Chair and the carpet. The rental shop, snow school, Kings Hill Grill, T-Bar and Hole in the Wall Saloon will also be open.

The mountain's operating schedule will be: Nov. 25-27; Dec. 2-4; Dec. 9-11; Dec. 10: canned food drive; Dec. 16-31: open every day except Christmas day; Dec. 24: ski with Santa; Dec. 31: torchlight parade and fireworks.