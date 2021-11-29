Montana ski areas prep for season with fewer coronavirus restrictions

Day-use tickets at Bridger Bowl could only be purchased three days in advance, substantially cutting out-of-state visitation. The season was also complicated by a late opening date as snowfall was delayed across much of the state.

This year will be different for Bridger, with no daily cap on visits, reinstatement of ski programs and no masks required outdoors, although they will be “strongly recommended” indoors. That’s the case at most ski areas which are returning as close as possible to normal operating conditions.

Big Sky Resort, Montana’s largest ski area, also limited ticket sales last year. Yet mountain managers weren’t complaining about the loss of business.

“Last season was a huge success in that we were able to offer a safe and healthy ski experience for our guests and community,” said Troy Nedved, Big Sky Resort’s general manager, in an email. “Our goal remains the same for the 2021-22 season. Even with last season’s limitations on daily visitation, we saw that the demand for outdoor recreation remains strong.”

This year, Big Sky will load lifts to full capacity and not require visitors to mask up indoors. Likewise, no limits will be placed on restaurant use. Employees will either have to be vaccinated or tested weekly and masked.

Employees