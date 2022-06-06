Montana snowpack boosted by moist, cool May and early June

More high-elevation snowfall over the weekend means it might take until Friday for Montana Department of Transportation crews to plow the Beartooth Highway to the state line.

“They got more snow last weekend than on Memorial Day weekend,” said Lori Ryan, information officer for MDT. Over Memorial Day weekend, parts of the pass accumulated 4 to 6 feet of snow.

From the Montana-Wyoming state line, the National Park Service has the task of clearing the roadway down to its junction with Chief Joseph Scenic Byway (Highway 296). A parks spokesperson said the agency’s crews are working on plowing the route with a goal to have it open sometime later this week.

The Beartooth Pass is a key and scenic route linking Red Lodge to Yellowstone National Park's Northeast Entrance.

Likewise, the upper section of the Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park is still winter-like. “Over Memorial Day weekend multiple snow avalanches occurred at Triple Arches, delaying plowing progress,” the National Park Service wrote on its Facebook page. “Additional hazards include increased rockfall this weekend due to the predicted precipitation.”

When the route may open is still undetermined.

Narrow margins

The snowy passes are evidence of a cool, wet May and early June that has helped ease some of Montana’s water and drought woes.

“Parts of the state are in really good shape,” said Michael Downey, Drought Program Coordinator for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

He pointed to the Stillwater River drainage west of Billings as an example. There, the snowpack is at 168% of average for this time of the year, a gain of about three weeks of snow, Downey said, calling it significant.

The map can be confusing when it shows the Helena Valley at 685% above normal, because when you look into the details there’s only 2.2 inches of snow on the ground.

“A word of caution is necessary when referring to snowpack percentages this time of the year,” said Eric Larson, a hydrologist for the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, last month. “Snowpack percentages indicate how conditions compare to previous years for a given date, but these percentages can be misleading early and late in the water year.”

Drought

Even so, with a state so starved for moisture every little bit is worth celebrating, Downey said. Especially when compared to last year at this time as temperatures were already soaring into the 90s. When a place like Helena only gets 10.5 inches of rain in a normal year, it doesn’t take much to make things look better, Downey added.

“The margins are pretty close,” he said, between grasslands and sagebrush-dominated lands.

Unfortunately, much of the state still remains in moderate to severe drought, and lands in the north-central part of the state, swinging down along the Rocky Mountain Front as far south as the Musselshell River valley, remain in extreme drought.

Those same areas show up as struggling for soil moisture on the National Integrated Drought Information System, burnt brown patches next to less severe red and yellow areas on the map.

“Blaine and Hill counties are super dry,” Downey said, noting that even with 4 inches of moisture there was little improvement because the ground was so parched going into winter.

“Our soil is so dry that it is just sucking everything up,” he said. “We didn’t see a blip in improvement."

Streams

Downey pointed to the U.S. Geological Survey’s streamflow conditions as emphasizing the disparities in water across Montana. The Teton River below the South Fork near Choteau, for example, is flowing at less than half its normal rate for this time of the year.

Even with more snow in mountains like the Beartooths, streamflows that rely on the snowpack were slow to climb until heavy rains hit, the USGS site revealed. The Yellowstone River at Livingston had been dropping below normal since the end of May before turning the corner after Friday through Monday’s heavy rains. By Monday it had climbed to 16,300 cubic feet per second compared to a long-term median flow of 13,400 cfs.

The Big Hole River near Maiden Rock also saw flows climb to 4,490 cfs compared to the long-term median of 4,170 cfs, again boosted by the wet weekend storms.

Higher streamflows, and probably a lessened demand for irrigation water as it has rained, has resulted in a 5-foot climb in the elevation of Canyon Ferry Reservoir, which is still 6 feet lower than at this time last year. Fort Peck Reservoir, on the other hand, continued to drop through the month of May, down to an elevation of 2,221 feet compared to 2,233 at the same time last year – a 12-foot difference.

Bighorn Reservoir, on the Montana-Wyoming border, has an elevation that’s 12 feet above the minimum launch level at Horseshoe Bend’s boat ramp near Lovell, Wyoming, which is always good news for local boaters.

Looking ahead

The monthly temperature outlook through this month from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts equal chances of cool, wet weather for Montana.

“Right now, it looks like we’ll maintain cooler weather through the end of the month,” Downey said.

It’s the three-month outlook that turns more grim, with drier and warmer weather likely in July and August, which isn’t unusual for Montana.

