BILLINGS — A soldier from Montana has died in Iraq.
The Defense Department says 23-year-old Sgt. Nathaneil G. Irish of Billings died in a non-combat related incident at Camp Taji (TAH'-jee), Iraq on Sunday. It says the incident is under investigation.
Irish was assigned to the 25th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team at Fort Wainright, Alaska. He was in Iraq supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, according to the Defense Department.
Irish joined the U.S. Army in 2015 and served at Fort Bliss, Texas, before reporting to Fort Wainwright in November 2018. In addition to his time in Iraq, Irish also served in Kuwait from October 2017 to July 2018.
According to the U.S. Army Irish was a small arms/artillery repair non-commissioned officer. He received multiple awards throughout his time in the Army, including two awards of the Army Commendation Medal, three awards of the Army Achievement Medal, the Army Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.
There have been 86 U.S. military casualties from Operation Inherent Resolve. Operation Inherent Resolve began in 2014 to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.