Montana State graduate student participates in NASA space simulation

One of a series of experiments as NASA prepares to send humans to the Red Planet, the HERA simulation, which ended in December, was designed to study how the crew could handle isolation and work together to solve problems without immediate contact with mission control. Mimicking the time lag in communications that real Mars missions will experience, by the time Willis reached "Phobos" it took 10 minutes for her to send and receive messages from mission control.

"An alarm would go off and we'd have to figure out right away what was going on, find the right protocol ourselves and then self-organize to respond," Willis said. "There were definitely times when we were being tested under stress."

Most of the time was busy but relaxed, however. Each day in the two-story, 636 square-foot living space ticked to a rhythm that included tending lettuce under grow-lights and shrimp in a small aquarium, using a flight simulator to train on the small spacecraft they would use to touch down on Phobos, checking temperature and airflow levels in the capsule and taking turns with an exercise bike and dumbbells. Within their limited luggage the four crewmates packed board games, books, spa masks and other small pleasures to fill their free time.