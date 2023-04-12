Applications for the State Hail Insurance Program are now available through the Montana Department of Agriculture.

Producers can insure crops against hail damage at the maximum coverage rate of $75 per acre for dryland and $114 per acre for irrigated land. Rates charged are a percentage of the insured amount and vary by county. A detailed list of rates by county and crop can be found online by visiting the MDA website at agr.mt.gov. State policies are available for purchase until Aug. 15.

Producers who previously purchased state hail insurance will receive applications in the mail. Application forms are also available online or by calling the MDA office at 406-444-5429. Staff are available to process policies, file claims, and help answer any questions producers may have regarding coverage options. Completed forms can be emailed, mailed, faxed, or used as a reference when contacting the office by phone.