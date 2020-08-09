Montana State opens $50 million dormitory

Living in that dorm gave him the chance to make new friendships, have new experiences and even study, Vasquez said, while becoming a resident assistant gave him the confidence to run for president. Hyalite Hall will do the same for new generations of Bobcats, he said.

Asked what they wanted in a new dormitory, students said a key issue for them was making sure the building is sustainable as possible, Vasquez said.

Kath Williams, a longtime sustainability consultant, said the paperwork has been submitted to seek certification as a LEED gold building for Hyalite Hall. It's difficult, she said, because the standards from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design program keep being raised.

"We could not be prouder," said Doug Jackson, president of the general contractor Jackson Contractor Group.

Darryl Curfman, who oversaw the project for MSU, called it a beautiful and magnificent building. One feature is a six-story "lantern wall" with images of the Hyalite Lake and waterfalls, he said.