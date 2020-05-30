You are the owner of this article.
Montana State Prison looking for escaped inmate
Montana State Prison looking for escaped inmate

Tucker

Preston Scott Tucker

 Montana Department of Corrections

The Montana Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from the Montana State Prison.

Preston Scott Tucker, 34, escaped from the Work Reentry Center at Montana State Prison.

Prison staff noticed that Tucker was missing from the facility at about 8 a.m. on Saturday, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Corrections.

Tucker is described as 5-foot and 11-inches, weighing 199 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo of a cross on his face.

Tucker

Preston Scott Tucker

Tucker was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt, according to the Powell County Sheriff's Office. 

He was sentenced out of Yellowstone County in 2018 for burglary, stalking and violating a protective order. 

Local law enforcement has been notified of the escape and "emergency procedures" have been activated, according to the DOC. 

The DOC considers Tucker dangerous and advised people to contact local law enforcement with information on Tucker. 

Wanted Poster

Preston Scott Tucker
