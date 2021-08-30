Montana State University announces $101M gift for College of Nursing

Montana State University has received a $101 million gift for the MSU College of Nursing.
It's the largest gift MSU has ever received.
During an event Monday morning, Montana State University President Waded Cruzado revealed Robyn and Mark Jones to be the donors behind the gift.
The Joneses are the founders of Goosehead Insurance. Mark Jones is the chairman and CEO and Robyn is the vice chairman. Forbes has calculated their real time net worth to be $2.9 billion. The couple's primary home is in Texas, but they own a home in Whitefish. The Flathead Beacon reported earlier this summer that the Joneses own 18% of Flathead County's parcels of private land after their purchase of 126,000 acres of forested land west of Kalispell.
The money will be used to fund new teaching buildings for MSU College of Nursing campuses in Bozeman, Billings, Great Falls, Kalispell and Missoula. The money will also go towards establishing five endowed professorships, which are the first in the history of the MSU College of Nursing. Additionally, MSU plans to use a portion of the money to fund a certified midwifery program that will train doctoral level nurses.
"Mark and Robyn's vision coincides with the vision of Montana State University's College of Nursing and that is to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: healthcare," said MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon. "And particularly healthcare for rural and remote Montana and rural America."
In her remarks, Shannon touted that 80% of graduates from the college of nursing remain in the state, but said that the college had "reached its limit on the number of nurses we can prepare."
She said that was primarily due to space constraints, before saying that with the money allocated for expanded nursing education buildings that will no longer be a problem.
"This will allow us to meet the state's projected shortfall in baccalaureate prepared registered nurses by 2030," she said.
Shannon added that by 2030 the donation will also allow MSU to double the number of family nurse practitioners and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners graduating from the college of nursing.
This story will be updated.