Montana State University announces $101M gift for College of Nursing

"Mark and Robyn's vision coincides with the vision of Montana State University's College of Nursing and that is to address one of the most pressing challenges of our time: healthcare," said MSU College of Nursing Dean Sarah Shannon. "And particularly healthcare for rural and remote Montana and rural America."

In her remarks, Shannon touted that 80% of graduates from the college of nursing remain in the state, but said that the college had "reached its limit on the number of nurses we can prepare."

She said that was primarily due to space constraints, before saying that with the money allocated for expanded nursing education buildings that will no longer be a problem.

"This will allow us to meet the state's projected shortfall in baccalaureate prepared registered nurses by 2030," she said.

Shannon added that by 2030 the donation will also allow MSU to double the number of family nurse practitioners and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners graduating from the college of nursing.

This story will be updated.

