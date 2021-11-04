Montana Supreme Court rules that Ekalaka has authority over its fire department

After the town was incorporated in 1914, according to court documents, it recognized an “old fire department” while establishing its own municipal department a year later. When a Carter County District Court judge declared that the town had the right to direct the volunteer fire department as a part of the municipal government, EVFD appealed the decision.

The fire department also argued in its appeal that the town’s officials had disregarded certain rules in hiring firefighters, and other lapses in oversight. That “casual oversight,” Chief Justice McGrath wrote in the summary judgment, “does not give that department a license to declare itself divested.” The four other justices on the Montana Supreme Court concurred with McGrath’s ruling.

The Ekalaka city council met to discuss the result of the ruling and the future of the fire department for the first time Wednesday, Ekalaka Clerk Treasurer Kitty Schmid told The Gazette. Although definitive plans for the department have not been set, such as the construction of a new fire hall, she said ideally progress would be made by the council before its new members and mayor are sworn in next year.

“I know that we have fire protection right now, and it’s probably the best in the state,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.