Montana Supreme Court rules that Ekalaka has authority over its fire department

The Ekalaka Volunteer Fire Department belongs to the town of Ekalaka, according to a decision from the Montana Supreme Court.
The court made its ruling in a recent summary judgment, putting to rest a century-old question that has stoked tension between the department and the town’s leadership in recent years.
“The town’s valid creation of a municipal fire department is clear and uncontested. Its oversight of the department has ranged from minimal to unlawful over the years, but this laxity does not somehow dissolve municipal ownership outright…We affirm, therefore, that Ekalaka contains only a municipal volunteer fire department formed under law,” wrote Chief Justice Mike McGrath.
The Ekalaka Volunteer Fire Department incorporated in 2016 following disagreements with town officials over the firefighters, their trucks and their funds being a part of the local government. With their own constitution and board of trustees, The Gazette previously reported, the EVFD claimed in court that its independence predates the town of Ekalaka.
After the town was incorporated in 1914, according to court documents, it recognized an “old fire department” while establishing its own municipal department a year later. When a Carter County District Court judge declared that the town had the right to direct the volunteer fire department as a part of the municipal government, EVFD appealed the decision.
The fire department also argued in its appeal that the town’s officials had disregarded certain rules in hiring firefighters, and other lapses in oversight. That “casual oversight,” Chief Justice McGrath wrote in the summary judgment, “does not give that department a license to declare itself divested.” The four other justices on the Montana Supreme Court concurred with McGrath’s ruling.
The Ekalaka city council met to discuss the result of the ruling and the future of the fire department for the first time Wednesday, Ekalaka Clerk Treasurer Kitty Schmid told The Gazette. Although definitive plans for the department have not been set, such as the construction of a new fire hall, she said ideally progress would be made by the council before its new members and mayor are sworn in next year.
“I know that we have fire protection right now, and it’s probably the best in the state,” she said.